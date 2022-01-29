UP Election 2022: Jats with BJP not Jayant Chaudhary, says UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh at Chunav Manch 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP BJP chief Swantantra Dev Singh at Chunav Manch 2022.

Highlights BJP works for poor and the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, says party's state chief Swatantra Dev

BJP will win more than 300 seats in UP on basis of improved law and order situation, Swatantra Dev

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in 7 phases

With less than a month left for the Uttar Pradesh elections, BJP chief Swantantra Dev Singh on Saturday said that the Jats are with the BJP and not RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch 2022, BJP UP chief Swantantra Dev Singh said that Jats were with the BJP, are now and will be with the party in the future also. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

Swatantra Dev Singh further said that farmers are happy with the BJP. The government has taken several initiatives to make the life of farmers easy. He said that farmers will overwhelmingly vote in favour of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

The UP BJP chief rejected Akhilesh's charge that his helicopter was not allowed to take off from Delhi for Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar yesterday at BJP's behest. "Stopping yatra... this is SP' tactics, not the BJP," he said.

ALSO READ | UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav is weakest politician in state, says Asaduddin Owaisi at Chunav Manch 2022

ALSO READ | UP Election 2022: What's wrong if AIMIM fields a Brahmin candidate? Asaduddin Owaisi at Chunav Manch