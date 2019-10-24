Versova Constituency Result Live: Bharati Lavekar of BJP Vs Baldev Khosa of Congress

Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Versova Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. Versova, formerly known as Visava is an upmarket neighbourhood in northwestern Mumbai. In 2014, Versova Assembly had 38 per cent voter turnout.

New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 8:24 IST
Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Versova Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014

In 2014, Dr. Bharati Hemant Lavekar had won Versova Assembly seat by defeating Baldev Khosa of Congress by a margin of 26398 votes.

In 2009, Baldev Khosa had won Versova Assembly seat by defeating Yashodhar Padmakar Phanse of Shiv Sena by the margin of 12030 votes. 

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

