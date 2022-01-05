UP polls: BJP trying to destroy communal harmony, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said BJP leaders are trying to destroy communal harmony and dignity of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a gathering at Dingarpur, Owaisi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of encouraging people who are spreading hatred in name of religion.

The Muslim leader was referring to the Dharamsansad recently held in Haridwar, where open calls for violence against Muslims were made by seers and many others.

Owaisi also slammed the controversial 'Bulli Bai' app which posted pictures of many Muslim women in an auction. He attacked opposition party leaders for not raising any questions on activities of "Hindu activists". He also alleged that BJP only raises slogans championing women but does not respect them.

Taking note of the recent comments made by Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik, he said that even the Governor was criticising BJP's policies.

Malik has been critical of centre's policy on the farm laws and recently alleged that he found Modi ôarrogantö when he went to meet him to discuss the matter of farm bills.

