Telangana Municipal Polls: Will TRS repeat its stellar performance?

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekara Rao

Counting of votes of municipal elections in Telangana will take place on Saturday (January 25). The elections took place on January 22. K Chandrasekhara Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti is flying high after its recent success in Lok Sabha, Assembly and local elections while opposition parties including the Congress and BJP are hopeful of a reversal. Both Congress and BJP are maintaining that they have offered a tough fight to Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

The voting took place by paper ballot on January 22. The 70.26 per cent of voters turned out to vote.

TRS to trump opponents again?

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is in an upbeat mood after its recent electoral performance. In 2019, the TRS created a national record of sorts in Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad elections. TRS captured all 32 Zilla Parishads. Such a thing has not happened anywhere in the country.

Even in Mandal Parishad elections, TRS won 431 post while Congress and BJP could win 72 and 6 respectively.

In 2016 Greater Hyderabad Municipal elections (GHMC) too, the TRS registered a huge victory. Of the 150 Wards, TRS won 99 Wards, its alliance partner AIMIM won 44, while the Congress could win won 2 alongwith BJP winning 4 and TDP with 1. It was for the first time in GHMC history that a single party had won so many wards and captured mayoral post on its own.

TRS repeated the stellar performance again in 2019 when it won 9 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats and captured 88 out of 119 Telangana Assembly seats.

There are high chances that TRS may be able to repeat its magic in municipal elections.

Here is a quick fact sheet on Telangana municipal elections:

Date of polling: January 22 (paper ballot) Polling took place for 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations The overall voting percentage was 70.26 per cent. 2,727 wards in 120 municipalities were up for grabs. Of these; 2647 wards went for polls while 80 wards chose their representatives unanimously. In 9 municipal corporations, 325 wards are in the fray.

