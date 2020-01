Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao back home from hospital

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was hospitalised, has returned home. Rao was admitted to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda on Monday after high fever, cold and cough.

A few tests were conducted on Chandrasekhar Rao. A team of ten doctors including his personal physician Dr. MV Rao attended the Chief Minister in Emergency ward. Blood and swab samples were collected for tests.

Rao also underwent Electrocardiogram (ECG) and other scanning tests.