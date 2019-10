Image Source : PTI Meghalaya Shella bypolls result: UDP's Balajied Kupar Synrem leads by 1700 votes

Counting of votes for bypolls in Meghalaya's Shella constituency has reached the end of round two.

After two rounds of counting, United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, Balajied Kupar Synrem is leading by 1700 votes.

The elections were necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLA Donkupar Roy on July 28.

Donkapur Roy who was MLA of Shella since 1988 was the president of the UDP.

Independent candidates contesting from the seat are Komen Laitmo and Grace Mary Kharpuri.