Tamil Nadu Bypolls: AIADMK takes leads in Vikravandi, Nanguneri seats

Trends coming from Tamil Nadu regarding the bypolls in two seats of Vikravandi and Nanuguri show that AIADMK has taken lead in both the seats.

New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 13:36 IST
Vikravandi, Nanuguneri Election Result 2019: AIADMK is leading in two Tamil Nadu Assembly seats. 

In Vikravandi, Muthamilselvan R of AIADMK  has secured 103697 (60.1%) votes of the total 1,72,527 counted. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Pugazhenthi N is coming second with 63136 (36.6%) votes. 

In Nanguneri, AIADMK candidate NARAYANAN, V. has secured 42728 votes (55.14%) while MANOHARAN, R. of the Congress party is coming second with 29194 votes (47.67%).

AIADMK with their decisive leads look set to wrap up both the constituencies in Tamil Nadu. 

