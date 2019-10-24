Tamil Nadu Bypolls: AIADMK takes leads in Vikravandi, Nanguneri seats

Vikravandi, Nanuguneri Election Result 2019: AIADMK is leading in two Tamil Nadu Assembly seats.

In Vikravandi, Muthamilselvan R of AIADMK has secured 103697 (60.1%) votes of the total 1,72,527 counted. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Pugazhenthi N is coming second with 63136 (36.6%) votes.

In Nanguneri, AIADMK candidate NARAYANAN, V. has secured 42728 votes (55.14%) while MANOHARAN, R. of the Congress party is coming second with 29194 votes (47.67%).

AIADMK with their decisive leads look set to wrap up both the constituencies in Tamil Nadu.