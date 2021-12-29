Punjab Elections 2022: CM Channi inducts cavalcade of 58 new buses

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patiala: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi addresses during a Vikas Rally, ahead of 2022 state Assembly elections, at Grain Market in Patiala, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Wednesday inducted 58 new buses as part of the total of 842 modern vehicles being added into the state fleet in one go for the first time ever at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

He himself drove the bus and led the cavalcade of these new buses while flagging off it here from his official residence.

Inducting the first tranche of 30 buses for Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) and 28 buses for Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company (PUNBUS), the Chief Minister congratulated the people of the state, especially women and the students, who can now enjoy their free travel in the new buses while announcing free bus pass facility for the students of both the government and private colleges and universities.

Reiterating his government's commitment to providing the best facilities to the common masses, Channi said 105 bus terminals are being constructed and renovated at a cost of Rs 400 crore. He said besides issuing 1,406 new bus permits, 425 new bus routes would be added in the state.

Lauding Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for his efforts in the last three months, the Chief Minister said the last three months have witnessed the Transport Department's revival as a result of stringent action against erring bus operators and tax evaders.

Crackdown on those running the state transport as a mafia has resulted in significant enhancement of department revenue said Channi accompanied by Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, asserting that no one would be allowed to fleece commuters and a transparent, efficient, and effective transport mechanism is his government's top priority.

Thanking the Chief Minister for his prompt action, the Transport Minister said in the last three months the department has seen an increase in daily revenue to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore already.