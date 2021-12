Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Punjab Assembly polls: AAP announces 15 more candidates, total 88 names finalised so far

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released list of 15 more candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. With this the party has announced total 88 candidates so far.

As per the latest candidate list, Kulwant Singh will contest from Mohali. Singh, real estate baron and former Mohali mayor, had joined the AAP on Monday.

Charanjit Singh will contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Rupinder Singh from Bassi Pathana, Rajinder Pal Kaur from Ludhiana South, Ranveer Singh from Ferozepur City, Jagroop Singh from Bathinda Urban, Jaswant Singh from Amargarh and Gurdev Singh from Nabha.

Gurdeep Singh Randhawa will fight from Dera Baba Nanak, Baldev Singh from Raja Sansi, Manju Rana from Kapurthala, Rattan Singh from Shahkot, Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, Jeet Lal Bhatti from Adampur and Kuljit Singh from Banga respectively.