Mumbra-Kalwa Constituency Result Live: Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP Vs Deepali Jahangir Sayed of Shiv Sena

Mumbra-Kalwa Constituency Result: Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP leads

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. Kalwa is a part of the city in Thane district Maharashtra state of India.

Vidha Sabha Election 2014:

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Mumbra-Kalwa Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

In 2014, Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP won the seat by defeating Dasharath Kashinath Patil of Shiv Sena by 47683 votes. The seat has been occupied by Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP since 2009. In 2014, Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly had 47 percent voter turnout.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results was declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

ALSO READ: Thane Vidhan Sabha Result LIVE: Kelkar Sanjay Mukund of BJP Vs Suhas Suryakant Desai

ALSO READ: Borivali Vidhan Sabha Result: Sunil Dattatraya Rane of BJP Vs Kumar Shankarrao Khilare of NCP