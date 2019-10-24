Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Mumbra-Kalwa Constituency Result Live: Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP Vs Deepali Jahangir Sayed of Shiv Sena

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. Kalwa is a part of the city in Thane district Maharashtra state of India.

New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 8:48 IST
Mumbra-Kalwa Constituency Result: Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP leads

Mumbra-Kalwa Constituency Result: Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP leads

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. Kalwa is a part of the city in Thane district Maharashtra state of India.

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Mumbra-Kalwa Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

Vidha Sabha Election 2014:

In 2014, Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP won the seat by defeating Dasharath Kashinath Patil of Shiv Sena by 47683 votes. The seat has been occupied by Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP since 2009.  In 2014, Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly had 47 percent voter turnout. 

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results was declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

