Mira Bhayandar Assembly Constituency Result Live Maharashtra Assembly Election, Mira Bhayandar Assembly Constituency Result: Narendra Mehta of BJP Vs Gilbert Mendonca of NCP

Mira Bhayandar Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. It comprises part of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and part of Thane tehsil of the district, Maharashtra.

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Mira Bhayandar Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

In the 2014 assembly elections Narendra Mehta of BJP won the seat and is the present MLA. He defeated defeating Gilbert Mendonca of NCP by 32292 votes. Mehta bagged 91468 votes as against Mendonca’s 59176 votes.

Voter turnout in Mira Bhayandar constituency in 2014 was 52.68% with total 192249 votes cast.

Narendra Mehta secured 91468 votes which accounted for 47.58% of the total votes. NCP candidate Gilbert Mendonca came distant second with 59176 (30.78%) votes followed by INC candidate Yakub Kureshi.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

