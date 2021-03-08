Image Source : ANI 'It's Modi vaccine today...he will soon rename India after him too': Mamata says amid intense poll battle

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned in targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at all her political rallies ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state. This time, the chief minister took a dig at the prime minister over the inclusion of his picture in COVID-19 vaccination certificates. She said Modi would soon rename India after him too.

"He got his picture on the vaccine (certificates), it's not a COVID vaccine, it's a Modi vaccine. He has colleges in his name, stadiums in his name, vaccine in his name. It's just a matter of time, he will soon rename India after his name," chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee slammed PM Modi for "spreading lies and canards" against the TMC government, and said voters, this time, would witness 'Didi versus BJP' fight in all 294 constituencies of the poll-bound state.

Asserting that she will return to power for the third consecutive time in Bengal, the feisty TMC boss said, "The fight is between me and the BJP in all 294 seats."

"They (BJP leaders) will come to Bengal only during elections and spread canards and lies. He is lecturing us on women's safety. What is the situation of women in BJP-ruled states? What is the situation in Modi's favourite Gujarat?

"The prime minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on COVID-19 vaccination certificates. A day will come when the country will be named after him," Banerjee, who led a rally here on the occasion of International Women's Day, stated.

