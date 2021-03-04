'Metroman' E Sreedharan is BJP's CM face in Kerala

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The 88-year-old had recently made it clear that he will not be interested in the governorship, however, was open to the chief ministership.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to project Metroman' E Sreedharan, who recently joined the party, as the chief ministerial candidate in Kerala, party's state unit chief K Surendran said on Thursday.

Sreedharan has already been named in the 16-member state election committee formed by the BJP.

Sreedharan, the architect of the Delhi Metro, had formally joined the BJP on February 25 in the presence of Union Minister R K Singh at a function at Changaramkulam in Malappuram district when the 'Vijay Yatra' led by Surendran reached there.

"My main idea is to bring BJP to power in Kerala. If BJP comes to power in Kerala, there will be three to four major areas we want to focus. One is infrastructure development in a big way and another is to bring industry to the state," had said.

Sreedharan's entry into the BJP is being considered as a major boost for the party in election-bound Kerala where the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have ruled alternately for the past many years.

Assembly elections in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6. Results will be announced on May 2.\