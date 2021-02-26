'Metro Man' Sreedharan formally joins BJP in Kerala

Image Source : ANI Metro Man E Sreedharan formally joins BJP in Kerala.

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan on Thursday formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malappuram in presence of Union Minister RK Singh.

Last week, the Kerala state unit of the BJP announced that Metroman E. Sreedharan will be joining the party.

"Metroman has informed that he will be joining the BJP by taking the party membership when the state-wide yatra (led by Surendran) reaches Malappurram district (the home district of Sreedharan)," said Surendran.

The 88-year-old hugely popular engineer known for his widespread contribution in the fields of building iconic infrastructure projects.

"It's our desire that Metroman contests the upcoming assembly polls and we have proposed it to him," added Surendran.

He was the livewire behind not just the Kochi Metro, Kerala's first metro project, which has become a hugely popular form of transport, but also the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC.

(With inputs from IANS)

