Karnataka Bypolls Result: BJP's N Munirathna wins RR Nagar seat

BJP candidate N Munirathna on Tuesday won the byelection to Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency in Karnataka, officials said.

New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2020 16:29 IST
Munirathna, who joined BJP last year, defeated his closest rival Kusuma H of the Congress by a margin of over 57,000 votes, they said.

Munirathna, who joined BJP last year, defeated his closest rival Kusuma H of the Congress by a margin of over 57,000 votes, they said. JD(S) ended up distant third. The bypoll for RR Nagar, held on November 3, was necessitated after the seat fell vacant due to disqualification of the then Congress MLA Munirathna under anti-defection law.

This is the third consecutive victory for Munirathna since 2013 and his first as the BJP candidate.

