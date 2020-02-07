Delhi Polls 2020: Did Arvind Kejriwal delete his tweet after notice from Election Commission?

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Did Arvind Kejriwal delete his tweet after notice from Election Commission?

Delhi Polls 2020: Election Commission of India served a notice to Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 7. that is, on the previous day of Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020. In its notice, the election commission cracked whip at Arvind Kejriwal for posting a video, which, according to EC, may have caused communal tension.

In the notice, the EC mentioned the particular tweet. "...you have uploaded a video on your Twitter @ArvindKejriwal at 9:55 pm on 3rd February 2020..." read the EC notice.

Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION A grab of Election Commission notice that mentions the exact time and date of Kejriwal's tweet.

Interestingly, even when the news about the EC notice started doing rounds, the said tweet was not visible on Arvind Kejriwal's Twitter feed.

Image Source : TWITTER/@ARVINDKEJRIWAL Arvind Kejriwal's Twitter feed.

The image above shows last tweet made on February 3 and first tweet made on February 4

The February 3 tweet was posted at 8:55 pm, that is, an hour BEFORE the controversial tweet mentioned in Election Commission notice.

Image Source : TWITTER/@ARVINDKEJRIWAL Last tweet made by Arvind Kejriwal at 8:55 pm on February 3

Hence, it can easily be inferred that the tweet Election Commission raised objection about is not there on Arvind Kejriwal's Twitter feed. Has Arvind Kejriwal deleted the said tweet after Election Commission of India raised objection? or was it deleted before the notice was served to him?

Election Commission of India has asked Arvind Kejriwal for an explanation about the content of the tweet which it said had "... a potential of disturbing communal harmony..."

According to the notice, it is mandatory for Arvind Kejriwal to explain his position by 5 pm on February 8, 2020. This also is the approximate time at which voting for Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 comes to an end.

