BJP in full-throttle election campaign mode, 240 MPs to spend time in Delhi slums

Ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, as many as 240 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs will spend time in Delhi slums. The elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8 while the counting will take place on February 11.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focussing on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the national capital. Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.

The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project.

Responding to the manifasto, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "AAP has done nothing in the last five years. AAP has written same points from its 2015 manifesto and has taken few other points from our manifesto."

