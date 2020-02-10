Delhi Election Result: Watch 70 reporters from 70 constituencies LIVE from 6 am on India TV

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: The counting of votes for all 70 seats will begin tomorrow (February 11) at 8 am. India TV reporters spread across all 70 constituencies will bring you live coverage from 6 am. Tune into indiatvnews.com to get the most comprehensive and in-depth coverage of Delhi Election Results 2020.

Tuesday India TV is bringing the live coverage of election results directly from 21 counting centres across Delhi. There will be no shortage of options to watch coverage and analysis of the results as they pour in, but if India TV is your cup of tea, you’ll be happy to know the channel has made it easier than ever to watch and understand its results coverage.

With a reporter at each constituency across the diversely populated national capital, India TV will provide you with the minutest details on Counting Day. The election coverage will have the most accurate numbers with simultaneous analysis. With Television coverage starting 6 AM on February 11, India TV's distinguished panel, experts and reporters will have each development decoded for you.

You can also watch the Delhi Election Results Live stream on indiatvnews.com.

Where can you watch Delhi Election Results Live Coverage?

Click Here to watch #DelhiResults on India TV Live



Click Here to watch #DelhiResults on India TV Live Youtube channel.

INDIA TV'S POWER TEAM THAT WILL KEEP YOU AHEAD ON COUNTING DAY

Saurav Sharma

Sushant Sinha

Jayanta Ghoshal

Pankaj Bhargava

Devendra Parashar

Pawan Nara

Vijay Lakshmi

Hussain Rizvi

Meenakshi Joshi

Amit Palit

Jyoti Mishra

Archana Singh

Surbhi Sharma

Saurabh Srivastava

Bhaskar Mishra

Kumar Sonu

Abhay Parashar

Jatin Sharma

Anand Prakash Pandey

Gonika Arora

Diksha Pandey