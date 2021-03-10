Congress releases list of 26 candidates for second phase of Assam polls 2021

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress releases another list of candidates for Assam assembly election 2021. (Representational image)

The Congress party on Wednesday announced a list of 26 candidates for the second phase of Assam Legislative Assembly elections. On March 7, Congress had announced the list of three candidates for the upcoming polls.

Earlier in the day, the BJP announced the names of three candidates for Assam and two for West Bengal Assembly polls. Polling will be held in the second phase on April 1 on these five seats in two states.

In a statement, the BJP said that the party's Central Election Committee has approved names for five seats in two states.

The BJP fielded Milan Das from Hailakandi, Paramananda Rajbongshi from Sipajhar and Ramakrishna Ghosh from Hojai in Assam.

In West Bengal, the BJP fielded Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya from Kharagpur Sadar and Supriti Chatterji from Barjora.

