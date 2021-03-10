Wednesday, March 10, 2021
     
AIADMK releases list of 171 candidates for Tamil Nadu polls 2021

The AIADMK on Wednesday released the list of 171 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. The PMK and BJP in AIADMK led alliance will contest in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2021 18:41 IST
Tamil Nadu polls 2021
Image Source : PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Dy Chief Minister O Pannerselval with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The AIADMK on Wednesday released the list of 171 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. The PMK and BJP in AIADMK led alliance will contest in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be conducted on May 2.

Constituencies where PMK will contest

  1. Senji (70)
  2. Mailam (71)
  3. Jayakondam (150)
  4. Tiruporur (33)
  5. Vandavasi (RES) (69)
  6. Neyveli (153)
  7. Tirupatur (50) (Tirupattur)
  8. Arcot (42)
  9. Gummidipoondi (1)
  10. Mayiladuthurai (161)
  11. Penagaram (58)
  12. Dharmapuri (59)
  13. Virudhachalam (152)
  14. Kanchipuram (37)
  15. Keezhpennathur (64)
  16. Mettur (85)
  17. Salem West (88)
  18. Sholingur (39)
  19. Shankarapuram (79)
  20. Chepauk-Triplicane (19)
  21. Poonamallee (RES) (5)
  22. Keezhvelur (RES) (164)
  23. Attur (Dindugal) (129)

Constituencies where BJP will contest

  1. Thiruvannamalai - 63
  2. Nagarkovil  - 230
  3. Kulachal - 231
  4. Vilavankodu - 233
  5. Ramanathapuram - 211
  6. Modakurichi - 100
  7. Harbour - 18
  8. Thousand Lights - 20
  9. Thirukovilur - 76
  10. Thittakudi - 151 (reserved)
  11. Coimbatore South - 120)
  12. Virudhunagar - 206
  13. Aravakurichi-134
  14. Tiruvaiyaru  - 173
  15. Ooty - 108
  16. Thirunelveli - 224
  17. Thali - 56
  18. Karaikudi - 184
  19. Tharapuram - 101 (reserved)
  20. Madurai north - 191

