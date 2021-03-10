AIADMK releases list of 171 candidates for Tamil Nadu polls 2021

The AIADMK on Wednesday released the list of 171 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. The PMK and BJP in AIADMK led alliance will contest in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be conducted on May 2.
Constituencies where PMK will contest
- Senji (70)
- Mailam (71)
- Jayakondam (150)
- Tiruporur (33)
- Vandavasi (RES) (69)
- Neyveli (153)
- Tirupatur (50) (Tirupattur)
- Arcot (42)
- Gummidipoondi (1)
- Mayiladuthurai (161)
- Penagaram (58)
- Dharmapuri (59)
- Virudhachalam (152)
- Kanchipuram (37)
- Keezhpennathur (64)
- Mettur (85)
- Salem West (88)
- Sholingur (39)
- Shankarapuram (79)
- Chepauk-Triplicane (19)
- Poonamallee (RES) (5)
- Keezhvelur (RES) (164)
- Attur (Dindugal) (129)
Constituencies where BJP will contest
- Thiruvannamalai - 63
- Nagarkovil - 230
- Kulachal - 231
- Vilavankodu - 233
- Ramanathapuram - 211
- Modakurichi - 100
- Harbour - 18
- Thousand Lights - 20
- Thirukovilur - 76
- Thittakudi - 151 (reserved)
- Coimbatore South - 120)
- Virudhunagar - 206
- Aravakurichi-134
- Tiruvaiyaru - 173
- Ooty - 108
- Thirunelveli - 224
- Thali - 56
- Karaikudi - 184
- Tharapuram - 101 (reserved)
- Madurai north - 191
