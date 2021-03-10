AIADMK releases list of 171 candidates for Tamil Nadu polls 2021

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Dy Chief Minister O Pannerselval with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The AIADMK on Wednesday released the list of 171 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. The PMK and BJP in AIADMK led alliance will contest in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be conducted on May 2.

Constituencies where PMK will contest

Senji (70) Mailam (71) Jayakondam (150) Tiruporur (33) Vandavasi (RES) (69) Neyveli (153) Tirupatur (50) (Tirupattur) Arcot (42) Gummidipoondi (1) Mayiladuthurai (161) Penagaram (58) Dharmapuri (59) Virudhachalam (152) Kanchipuram (37) Keezhpennathur (64) Mettur (85) Salem West (88) Sholingur (39) Shankarapuram (79) Chepauk-Triplicane (19) Poonamallee (RES) (5) Keezhvelur (RES) (164) Attur (Dindugal) (129)

Constituencies where BJP will contest

Thiruvannamalai - 63 Nagarkovil - 230 Kulachal - 231 Vilavankodu - 233 Ramanathapuram - 211 Modakurichi - 100 Harbour - 18 Thousand Lights - 20 Thirukovilur - 76 Thittakudi - 151 (reserved) Coimbatore South - 120) Virudhunagar - 206 Aravakurichi-134 Tiruvaiyaru - 173 Ooty - 108 Thirunelveli - 224 Thali - 56 Karaikudi - 184 Tharapuram - 101 (reserved) Madurai north - 191

