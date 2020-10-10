BJP finalises candidates list for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 second phase

Image Source : @BJP4INDIA PM Modi, BJP President JP Nadda at BJP headquarters in New Delhi during party's Central Election Committee meeting to finalise candidates list for Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee on Saturday finalised the candidates list for forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 second phase, polling for which will take place on November 3. The committee met at BJP's New Delhi headquarters on October 10 evening to deliberate upon finalising names of candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

As per reports, the discussions were also held on finalising candidates list for Bihar polls third phase. The party has already announced 29 names with the first list that included 27 names and two names for the second list.

Apart from PM Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended today's meeting. Today's meeting was BJP's second CEC meeting on the Bihar Assembly election.

Meanwhile, the BJP will formally kick off the campaign in Bihar on Sunday with JP Nadda scheduled to address a massive public gathering at Gaya's historic Gandhi Maidan.

BJP-JDU alliance

The BJP will fight on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JDU will fight on 122 seats. The JDU will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Recently, the LJP decided to go solo and field candidates against the JDU, with rising acrimony between the two Bihar-based parties.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

