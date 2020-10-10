Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress releases list of star campaigners

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress releases list of star campaigners for upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 scheduled to take place in phased manner from October 28, the Congress on Saturday released the list of star campaigners for upcoming. The grand old party's star campaigner list includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot and Shatrughan Sinha.

The Bihar Election will be held in 3 phases on 28th October, 3rd and 7th November. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The last date of nomination is October 16.

Meanwhile, as Congress has released its star campaigner's list, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to kick off its Bihar election campaign with party chief JP Nadda addressing massive public gatherings at Gayas historic Gandhi Maidan.

Congress releases list of star campaigners for upcoming #BiharElections2020 ; the list includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot and Shatrughan Sinha pic.twitter.com/jGEqWcLy6L — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Nadda's Bihar tour will start at 10.30 am tomorrow with a visit to the renowned Hanuman Mandir where he will offer prayers. At 11.15 am, the BJP President will visit JP Niwas at Kadamkuan in Patna to garland the statue of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan.

However, sources say, before these two official engagements, he will be given a rousing welcome by BJP's top leadership present in the state right now along with cadres when he lands at Patna airport.

After this Nadda will get down to business. He will head to Gaya where he will address a "massive public meeting", says BJP National Media Co-Incharge Dr Sanjay Mayukh. The public meeting will take place at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Gaya at 2 pm.

But soon, he will be back at Patna where he will get down to the basics of poll strategy. At 5.30 pm, the BJP chief will address a meeting of party leaders and workers at the Atal Auditorium in the BJP state Office at Patna where he will discuss the election strategy and the party's preparedness for it.

All district presidents, MPs from the state, Vidhan Sabha candidates, Vidhan Sabha incharge and convenors, and other senior leaders will be present in the meeting.

Soon, a top level meeting with selected leadership will begin at the same venue. At 6.45Apm, he will take part in the Bihar Election Management Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, the BJP has convened another central Election Committee (CEC) meeting at its Delhi headquarter today to finalise more names. The BJP will fight on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JDU will fight on 122 seats. The JDU will accommodate Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)and the BJP will accommodate Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Recently, the LJP decided to go solo and field candidates against the JDU, with rising acrimony between the two Bihar-based parties.

