Bihar Election 2020: Where and how to watch Live streaming as first phase of polling begins

Bihar Election 2020 Live Streaming: Voting in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar kickstarted at 7 am on Wednesday. About 31,371 polling stations have been set up in the first phase and as many Electronic Voting Machine and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used. The voting hour is extended by one hour until 6 pm, except in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas, for COVID-19 patients to vote in the last hour of the day. India TV will keep you covered throughout the day, providing real-time updates. You can watch Live coverage of the first phase on India TV, or live streaming on our social media platforms. Here's how to go about it.