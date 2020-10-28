Image Source : PTI Bihar Election 2020: Where and how to watch Live streaming as first phase of polling begins

Bihar Election 2020 Live Streaming: Voting in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar kickstarted at 7 am on Wednesday. About 31,371 polling stations have been set up in the first phase and as many Electronic Voting Machine and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used. The voting hour is extended by one hour until 6 pm, except in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas, for COVID-19 patients to vote in the last hour of the day. India TV will keep you covered throughout the day, providing real-time updates. You can watch Live coverage of the first phase on India TV, or live streaming on our social media platforms. Here's how to go about it.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage