Bihar Polls 2020 Live: 78 seats set to vote in third phase today, stakes high for ruling NDA

Image Source : PTI Bihar Election 2020: Polling in third phase to cover 78 seats today.

Polling in the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections will begin at 7 am. The third phase covers 78 assembly seats. About 2.34 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise today. They will decide the fates of 1204 candidates. This includes Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and 12 ministers. Many of the 78 seats fall in the Kosi-Seemanchal region where the contest between NDA and Grand Alliance is being held under the shadow of Asaduddin Owaisi factor given the fact that the AIMIM has fielded candidates in many of the Muslim-dominated seats. The Hyderabad MP himself carried out a hectic campaign in the region. Besides, polling is also being held for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat today. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato. Bihar is the first state to go to polls amid pandemic. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the democratic exercise with strict Covid guidelines in place. Polling in the first phase on October 28 covered 71 seats. The turnout was over 55 per cent. Polling in the second phase took place on Tuesday, covering 94 constituencies. The turnout was 54 per cent. The results will be declared on November 10.

Bihar Polls 2020 Live Updates:

6:50 am: LJP will perform well, says Chirag Paswan

LJP leader Chirag Paswan said that the way people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first', "I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar Ji will never become the CM".

Bihar elections 2020 Live Updates: Sanitization being done at a Muzaffarpur polling booth

#WATCH: Sanitisation work being done at a polling booth in Muzaffarpur for the third and final phase of #BiharPolls. pic.twitter.com/DUhPddzp8G — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Bihar elections 2020 Live Updates: Latest visuals from Kishanganj

#WATCH | Bihar: People queue up at polling booth number 195 and 196 in Kishanganj for the third and final phase of #BiharPolls. pic.twitter.com/pxC023Pj22 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

6:45 am Bihar elections 2020 Live Updates: Future of 12 Nitish ministers at stake in final phase

Apart from Assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the future of several RJD leaders including 12 members of Nitish cabinet will be finalised. The ministers are Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Narendra Narayan Yadav, Maheshwar Hazari, Ramesh Rishidev, Firoz Ahmed, Lakshmeshwar Roy, Bima Bharti Pramod Kumar, Suresh Sharma, Binod Narayan Jha, Madan Sahni and Krishnakumar Rishi are in the fray.

6:40 am: All eyes are now on the polling for third and final phase of Bihar assembly election today in which stakes are quite high for the ruling NDA which is trying to avert the anti-incumbency factor. , and the opposition Grand Alliance-led by an apparently resurgent RJD. Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting in the

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage