Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar assembly election 2020: Watch India TV's Super Exit Poll 6.30 pm onward today

Voting in 78 assembly segments of Bihar in the third and final phase will conclude on Saturday. Bihar has already witnessed polling in two phases wherein the first phase saw 71 constituencies going to polls on October 28 and 94 constituencies on November 3. The fate of all candidates has been sealed and will be made public on Tuesday (November) when the Election Commission of India will count the polled votes.

Will Nitish Kumar return as the chief minister of Bihar for a record seventh time or will Tejashwi Yadav spring in a surprise to become the youngest CM? To get you an insight into the pulse of the voters in the eastern state, India TV will show a 'Super Exit Poll' 6.30 pm onward today, a collective analysis of all the exit polls in the Bihar election. You can tune into India TV, or alternatively watch the Super Exit poll on our social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Earlier, India TV's Super Opinion Poll had hinted that Nitish Kumar would retain the chair. According to the Super Opinion poll, compiled on the basis of all the opinion polls in the Bihar election, NDA may get 139-143 seats while the Mahagathbandhan may get 87-96 seats. LJP, which parted ways with NDA alliance in the state may get just 2-6 seats while other parties could secure 5-9 seats.

Bihar is the first state to go to polls since the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year.

