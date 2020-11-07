Image Source : PUSHPAM PRIYA CHOUDHARY INSTAGRAM Bihar can move forward only if it gets rid of Nitish, Lalu: Pushpam Priya Choudhary

Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary on Saturday said that riddance from Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav was the only way forward for Bihar's development. Choudhary, who is in the fray from Bankipore seat in Patna district, also took at dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's "last election" remark.

"It is time for Bihar to move ahead. It can only happen if the state gets rid of Nitish ji and Lalu ji," Pushpam Priya said after casting her vote in Darbhanga on Saturday.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary is also the chief ministerial face of the Plurals Party. Her party has fielded candidates in a few other constituencies as well. An alumnus of the London School of Economics, Pushpam Priya launched the Plurals Party in March with a promise of "total transformation". She is the daughter of JD(U) leader Vinod Choudhary.

"He has anyway not contested legislative assembly elections. So what does 'last election' mean? If he means this was his last election as a chief ministerial candidate, then he shouldn't have fought this election as well," she told reporters. Further, Choudhary said that the condition of Bihar was very bad and that she was determined to make things better.

Meanwhile, voting was underway in 78 assembly segments of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates. Casting of votes began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations where as many EVM sets and VVPAT machines have been installed and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain order, officials said.

