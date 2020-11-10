Benipur election result: JD(U) looks to retain seat amid triangular contest

Image Source : INDIA TV Benipur election result

The counting of votes for Shahpur assembly constituency began at 8 am today. Benipur assembly constituency is in Darbhanga district of Bihar and had gone to polls in the second phase (on November 3) of the Bihar assembly elections. Outlined in Article 168 of the Constitution of India, the Bihar Legislative Assembly is the lower house of the bicameral legislature of Bihar and not a permanent body and subject to dissolution. The tenure of the Legislative Assembly is five years from the date appointed for its first sitting unless dissolved sooner. Members of the Legislative Assembly are directly elected by the people. The tenure of current Bihar Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 29 November 2020.

At present, Sunil Chaodhary from Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal(United) is the sitting MLA from Benipur assembly constituency, while Gopal Jee Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent Lok Sabha MP from the Darbhanga constituency.

In the last assembly polls, Choudhary had emerged victorious over Thakur from Benipur. The constituency had witnessed a turnout of more than 55%, with 148,328 voters out of 266,586 casting their votes.

Of these, while Choudhary won nearly 47% or 69,511 votes, Thakur secured 43,068 or 29.04% votes. Thakur had won this seat in the 2010 polls.

In the previous election, an alliance of three major parties - JD(U), RJD and Congress named as Mahagathbandhan had won against its primary opposition, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. However, in 2017, Nitish Kumar had left the Mahagathbandhan and had joined the NDA.

While Nitish Kumar remained the Chief Minister, BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi replaced Tejashwi Yadav as the Deputy Chief Minister.

This year, the JD(U) has fielded Binay Kumar Choudhary for the seat. Meanwhile, the Congress, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) have fielded Mithilesh Choudhary, Kamal Ram Vinod Jha and Rajiv Kumar respectively.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election was held to elect members to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar.

The election was held in three phases for a total of 243 seats; the first for 71 seats on 28 October 2020, the second for 94 seats on 3 November 2020 and the third for the remaining 78 will be on 7 November 2020.

The votes were counted on November 10.

