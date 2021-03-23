Assembly Elections 2021: All FAQs answered

Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Elections 2021 FAQs answered.

Assembly Elections 2021 are due to be held in 4 states and 1 Union Territory including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The elections will take place from March 27 to April 29, 2021. The counting of votes for all 4 states and 1 Union Territory (Puducherry) will take place simultaneously on May 2, 2021. Take a look at all FAQs related to the upcoming elections such as no. of assembly seats in each state and union territory, no. of phases, polling schedule, counting date, other information.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Schedule

No. of assembly seats in West Bengal: 294

No. of phases: 8

Phase 1 voting: March 27 on 38 seats

Phase 2 voting: April 1 on 30 seats

Phase 3 voting: April 6 on 31 seats

Phase 4 voting: April 10 on 44 seats

Phase 5 voting: April 17 on 45 seats

Phase 6 voting: April 22 on 43 seats

Phase 7 voting: April 26 on 26 seats

Phase 8 voting: April 29 on 35 seats

Counting of votes: May 2, 2021

Assam Assembly Election 2021 Schedule

No. of assembly seats in Assam: 126

No. of phases: 3

Phase 1 voting: March 27 on 47 seats

Phase 2 voting: April 1 on 39 seats

Phase 3 voting: April 6 on 40 seats

Counting of votes: May 2, 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Schedule

No. of assembly seats in Tamil Nadu: 234

No. of phases: 1

Voting date: April 6, 2021

Counting of votes: May 2, 2021

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Schedule

No. of assembly seats in Kerala: 140

No. of phases: 1

Voting date: April 6, 2021

Counting of votes: May 2, 2021

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Schedule

No. of assembly seats in Puducherry: 30

No. of phases: 1

Voting date: April 6, 2021

Counting of votes: May 2, 2021

What is Model Code of Conduct?

The salient features of the Model Code of Conduct lay down how political parties, contesting candidates and party(s) in power should conduct themselves during the process of elections i.e. on their general conduct during electioneering, holding meetings and processions, poll day activities and functioning of the party in power etc.

When is Model Code of Conduct comes into effect?

The Model Code of Conduct is enforced from the date of announcement of election schedule by the Election Commission and is operational till the process of elections are completed.

It was on February 26, 2021, when EC announced assembly elections schedule 2021 for all 4 states and 1 union territory, therefore it has already come into effect from February 26 and will remain effective till May 2.