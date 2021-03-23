Assembly Elections 2021: All FAQs answered

Assembly Elections 2021 are due to be held in 4 states and 1 Union Territory including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The elections will take place from March 27 to April 29, 2021. The counting of votes for all 4 states and 1 Union Territory (Puducherry) will take place simultaneously on May 2, 2021. Take a look at all FAQs related to the upcoming elections such as no. of assembly seats in each state and union territory, no. of phases, polling schedule, counting date, other information.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Schedule
No. of assembly seats in West Bengal: 294
No. of phases: 8
Phase 1 voting: March 27 on 38 seats
Phase 2 voting: April 1 on 30 seats
Phase 3 voting: April 6 on 31 seats
Phase 4 voting: April 10 on 44 seats
Phase 5 voting: April 17 on 45 seats
Phase 6 voting: April 22 on 43 seats
Phase 7 voting: April 26 on 26 seats
Phase 8 voting: April 29 on 35 seats
Counting of votes: May 2, 2021
Assam Assembly Election 2021 Schedule
No. of assembly seats in Assam: 126
No. of phases: 3
Phase 1 voting: March 27 on 47 seats
Phase 2 voting: April 1 on 39 seats
Phase 3 voting: April 6 on 40 seats
Counting of votes: May 2, 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Schedule
No. of assembly seats in Tamil Nadu: 234
No. of phases: 1
Voting date: April 6, 2021
Counting of votes: May 2, 2021
Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Schedule
No. of assembly seats in Kerala: 140
No. of phases: 1
Voting date: April 6, 2021
Counting of votes: May 2, 2021
Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Schedule
No. of assembly seats in Puducherry: 30
No. of phases: 1
Voting date: April 6, 2021
Counting of votes: May 2, 2021
What is Model Code of Conduct?
The salient features of the Model Code of Conduct lay down how political parties, contesting candidates and party(s) in power should conduct themselves during the process of elections i.e. on their general conduct during electioneering, holding meetings and processions, poll day activities and functioning of the party in power etc.
When is Model Code of Conduct comes into effect?
The Model Code of Conduct is enforced from the date of announcement of election schedule by the Election Commission and is operational till the process of elections are completed.
It was on February 26, 2021, when EC announced assembly elections schedule 2021 for all 4 states and 1 union territory, therefore it has already come into effect from February 26 and will remain effective till May 2.