Sonipat Result Live: Surender Panwar of Congress leads

Sonipat Result Live: Early trends from Sonipat show Congress party has taken a lead. Follow this page as India Tv brings to you live updates as they come from Sonipat, Haryana Assembly Election 2019.

New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 9:16 IST
Sonipat Result Live: Early trends from Sonipat show Surender Panwar of the Congress party has taken a lead. Follow this page as India Tv brings to you live updates as they come from Sonipat, Haryana Assembly Election 2019. 

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, there were a total of 2,16,117 eligible electors, of which 1,13,656 were male, 1,02,459 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 581 service voters had also registered to vote.

