Ambala Cantt Result Live: BJP's Anil Vij vs Venu Singla of Congress

Ambala Cantt, Haryana Election Live: Counting of votes in Ambala constituency will begin at 8 am. BJP's Anit Viz is going up against Congress' Venu Singla Agarwal. India Tv brings to you live updates as they come from the constituency of Ambala.

In 2014, Anil Vij of BJP secured 66,605 votes and defeated Ch. Nirmal Singh (51,143 votes) of INC by a margin of 15,462 votes.

BJP secured over 52 per cent votes in the constituency of Ambala in the Haryana Assembly elections 2014 followed by Congress with 40 per cent. INLD stood distant third with about 5 per cent votes.

In Ambala Cant Constituency, total number of electors were 1,74,704 out of which 93,142 (53.3%) electors were male while 81,562 (46.7%) electors were female.

Amongst these, the total votes casted in 2014 were 126888, which means Ambala Cantt had a voting percentage of 72.6 per cent.

Total number of polling stations in Ambala Cantt were 177 which had an average of 986 electors per booth.