Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
  Kalka Result 2019 LIVE: It's Pradeep Choudhary Vs Latika Sharma

Counting of votes in Kalka constituency will begin at 8 am. IndiaTV brings to you the live updates from Kalka in Haryana Assembly Elections 2019.

New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 6:59 IST
Counting of votes in Kalka constituency of Haryana will begin at 8 am. Follow this page for live updates.

In 2014, Latika Sharma of BJP secured 50,346 votes and defeated Pradeep Chaudhary (31,317 votes) of INLD by a margin of 19,000 votes. 

 
BJP secured over 40.62 per cent votes in the constituency of Ambala in the Haryana Assembly elections 2014 followed by INLD with 25.14 per cent. Congress stood third with 15.36 per cent votes. 

In Kalka Constituency, number of voters in 2014 were 1,76,701 out of which 93,454 electors were male while 83,235 electors were female.
 
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 1. Kalka Assembly segment of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Ambala Parliament seat was won by BJP.

