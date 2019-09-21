Haryana Assembly Polls 2019: Trouble finding your name in voters' list? Here's how to do it

Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
Haryana Assembly Polls 2019: As the Election Commission of India has released the schedule of upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress and BJP are at loggerheads to get hold of the voting majority. The Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Haryana on 21 October 2019 to elect 90 members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2019 20:43 IST
Haryana Legislative Assembly elections will be held on 21 October 2019 to elect 90 members of the assembly. 

The Election Commission on Saturday announced a single-phase poll for both Maharashtra and Haryana. Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

To avoid last-minute rush, it's important to check whether your name in present in the updated the voters' list or not. Sometimes, even if you have the voter ID card, your name may not be there in the updated voters' list. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Here's how to find out if your name is there in the voters' list: 

Step 1:  Visit  http://ceoharyana.nic.in/? This is the official website of Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Search your Name in Final Electoral Roll 2019'. You will be led to a page shown below. Here, you will have an option of searching the list based on your name or your electoral ID card number

Step 3: If you want to search by Voter Details, select the button. You will have an option to search for your name by your district or by assembly constituency.

Step 4: You simply have to select your district/assembly constituency, fill in your name, clear a simple captcha and click search. If your name is present in the electoral list, it will be flashed on the screen. You can also check the address of your polling booth by clicking on a link.

Step 5: If you have voter's id card then click on the button on the webpage. You will be led to a screen which will ask your ID number and quickly show details about the polling booth you can cast your vote at.

