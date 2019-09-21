Maharashtra Polls 2019: Here's how to check if your name is present in voter list

Image Source : FILE Voting for Maharashtra Assembly Elections will take place on October 21.

The Election Commission of India has declared dates for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections. The state is set for a big showdown between political heavyweights. BJP and Shiv Sena will be trying to retain their hold on power under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be yearning to stage a comeback. Elections will be held on October 21, 2019, and results will be declared on October 24, 2019

It is important to check whether your name is present in the electoral list. It is not guaranteed that your name will be present in the voter's list just because you have voted before and/or you have EPIC, that is, voter's ID card.

The process to check your name in the voter's list is simple.

Here is how to find out if your name is present in the electoral roll:

Step 1: Visit https://ceo.maharashtra.gov.in/ This is the official website of Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra polls 2019

Step 2: Click on the link that reads '2nd Summary Revision 2019 - Search your Name in Final Electoral Roll 2019'. You will be led to a page shown below

Here, you will have an option of searching the list based on your name or your electoral ID card number

If you want to search by your name, select the button. You will have an option to search for your name by your district or by assembly constituency

All you have to do now is select your district/assembly constituency, fill in your name, clear a simple captcha and click search. If your name is present in the electoral list, it will be flashed on the screen. You can also check the address of your polling booth by clicking on a link.

If you have EPIC, that is, voter's id card then click on the button on the webpage whose image is shown in step 2 above. You will be led to a screen which will ask your ID number and quickly show details about the polling booth you can cast your vote at.

Here are essential dates of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019:

Last date of nomination: October 4

Scrutiny: October 5

Nominations' withdrawal: October 7

Date of poll: October 21

Counting: October 24