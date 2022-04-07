Class 10 students write 'Khela Hobe' in West Bengal board exams; warnings issued

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Class 10 students write 'Khela Hobe' in West Bengal board exams

Class 12 students in West Bengal have been warned against writing political slogans on their answer sheets, as the board exams are underway. The development comes after examiners found that a section of Class 10 students had written 'Khela Hobe' - a slogan of the ruling Trinamool Congress, on their answer papers. The Class 10 exams for the West Bengal board were conducted last month.

The authorities have now decided to penalise examinees if they replicate the same in the ongoing Class 12 exams.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) which organises the Uchcha Madhyamik examination, popularly known as Higher Secondary (HS) exam, for class 12, said it will take penal action if any candidate writes political messages or drawings on the answer papers.

"Examiners have been instructed not to evaluate such answer papers. Penal action will be taken (against those who will write such matters). A high powered committee formed by the Council will decide on the quantum of punishment," WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya said on Wednesday.

Writing political slogans, campaigns or controversial issues that violate the rules and guidelines of the WBCHSE will invite strict action, Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, educationist Nrisingaprasad Bhaduri welcomed the decision.

No ruling party should politicise the education sector and influence impressionable minds, said Bhaduri, also a noted Indologist.

