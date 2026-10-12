Uttar Pradesh UP Board High School, Inter exam schedule 2027 released, check 10th, 12th time table

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP has released the dates for Class 10 and 12 exams 2027. As per UPMSP, Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 5 and will conclude on February 24, 2027. The UPMSP 10th and 12 exams 2027 will be held in two shifts shift one from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while shift two from 2 to 5:15 pm.

The UP Board 10th and 12th datesheet 2027 is available on the official website- upmsp.edu.in. To download UP Board 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027, students need to visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in and click on 10th and 12th datesheet pf link. UP Board Class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2027 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPMSP 10th and 12th exam schedule pdf and take a print out.

UP Board 10th and 12th exam dates 2027: How to download at upmsp.edu.in

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Click on UP Board 10th and 12th datesheet 2027 PDF link

UPMSP 10th and 12th datesheet pdf will be available for download

Save UPMSP 10th and 12th datesheet pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

UP Board 10th and 12th admit card 2027: How to download

UP Board 10th and 12th admit card 2027 is likely to be released by January-end. UPMSP 10th, 12th hall ticket 2027 once released, will be available for download on the website - upmsp.edu.in. The candidates can check and download UPMSP 10th, 12th admit card at upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official portal - upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 admit card PDF link.

To download UPMSP 10th, 12th hall ticket 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th hall ticket 2027 PDF will be available for download, save Class 10 and 12 admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in

Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th hall ticket 2027 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPMSP 10th, 12th admit card 2027 PDF will be available for download

Save UPMSP 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UPMSP 10th, 12th exam dates 2027, please visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

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CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 soon, where to download