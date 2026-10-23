Nearly 2.19 lakh candidates register for UGC NET, Joint CSIR; check key details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received a total of 2,18,961 applications for the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) and Joint CSIR National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR NET) December 2026 examinations, NTA in a post on X dated October 22 mentioned. A total of 1.86 lakh (1,86,301) candidates have applied for UGC NET and 32,660 candidates for Joint CSIR-UGC NET. The application process for the UGC NET December exam 2026 will remain open till October 28, while for Joint CSIR NET, the registration link will remain activated till November 5.

How to apply for UGC NET December exam 2026

The candidates who wish to apply for UGC NET December exam 2026 can do so on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To apply for UGC NET December exam 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in and click on UGC NET registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay UGC NET application fee and click on submit. Save UGC NET application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2026 December application form

Now, register yourself by providing basic details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the UGC NET December application form for future reference.

UGC NET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam dates 2026

UGC NET December exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from December 14 to December 19 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The Joint CSIR NET is scheduled for December 9, 22 and 27. The examination will be held in two shifts; first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Age limit and relaxation

JRF: The candidates should not be above 30 years of age

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.

Admission to PhD: There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Admission to PhD.

Documents required

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth

Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/

Passport Number/Ration Card/Aadhaar Card Number/Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID

Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester's marks sheet

Your mailing address as well as permanent address with pin code

Four cities for centres of your choice

Code of UGC- NET Subject

Code of subject at Post Graduation level

Code of Post-Graduation Course

Category Certificate, if applicable

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable E-mail address and Mobile Number of the candidate

Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only.

For details on UGC NET, please visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

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