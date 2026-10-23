AP Inter exam 2027 from February 24; check BIEAP 1st, 2nd year time table

The AP Intermediate timetable 2027 for first year and second year students has been released, the BIEAP first year exam is scheduled to be held from February 25 to March 16, while second year exam from February 24 to March 15, 2027. The first and second year exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The students can check and download BIEAP 1st, 2nd year time table on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.

BIEAP Inter 1st year time table 2027

Exam Date Papers February 25 Telugu/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Ta mil/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Arabic/ French/ Persian February 27 English Paper II March 2 Maths/ Civics Paper -II March 4 Biology Paper II/ History -II March 8 Physics/ Economics Paper -II March 11 Chemistry/ Commerce Paper -II March 13 Public Administration / Logic Paper-II March 16 Modern Language Paper-II / Geography Paper-II.

BIEAP 2nd Year Time Table 2027

Exam Date Papers February 24 Telugu/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Hindi/T amil/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Arabic/ French/ Persian February 26 English Paper I March 1 Maths/Civics Paper -I March 3 Biology Paper I/ History -I March 5 Physics/ Economics Paper -I March 9 Chemistry/ Commerce Paper -I March 12 Public Administration/ Logic Paper - I March 15 Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I.

AP Inter Time Table 2027 PDF Here

How to download AP Inter 1st, 2nd year time table 2027

The students can check and download BIEAP 1st, 2nd year time table on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. To download BIEAP 1st, 2nd year time table, the students need to visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in and click on BIEAP 1st, 2nd year time table PDF link. BIEAP 1st, 2nd year time table PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BIEAP 1st, 2nd year time table PDF and take a print out of the same.

Visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in

Click on BIEAP 1st, 2nd year time table PDF link

BIEAP 1st, 2nd year time table PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BIEAP 1st, 2nd year time table PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on AP Inter exam 2027, please visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.