Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play 2nd T20I vs New Zealand after Ishan Kishan ruled out?

Christchurch:

India keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. BCCI has already confirmed the development, stating that the cricketer suffered a low-grade right adductor strain. As of now, Kishan is out of the second T20I and it could very well open the door for the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to return to the playing XI.

In case it does, Sooryavanshi could be opening the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma, with Sanju Samson being pushed to number three. The same pattern was seen at the Asian Games, when the Shreyas Iyer-led side defeated Sri Lanka in the semi-final and Pakistan in the final.

Now, it’s not confirmed whether the Bihar-born cricketer will be slotted in straightaway. It is very much possible that Tilak Varma is once again moved to number three, with Shivam Dube featuring as a finisher. His ability to bowl a couple of overs can be a key factor.

However, Sooryavanshi’s inclusion makes the most sense as he has proved his mettle with the bat and offers explosive batting similar to Kishan. Whether the opening pair of Samson and Abhishek should be altered for just one game is something that the management will have to think about.

The waiting will do good for Sooryavanshi: Kotak

Despite being adjudged the Player of the Series against Zimbabwe and a half-century in the Asian Games semi-final, Sooryavanshi is yet to cement his place. Reflecting upon that, India coach Sitanshu Kotak explained that the youngster understands the challenge to break into the playing XI with Samson and Abhishek performing regularly and highlighted that the waiting time will teach him a lot of things.

“He understood that Sanju is playing well, or Abhishek is playing well - how can they be left out," Kotak said. "The middle order is also packed. Everyone understands that but of course he wants to play. If I were in his place I would too. But he is a simple boy. It's not like he has complained or looked downcast. See, hitting ability is one thing, and the things you learn by being at this level day after day is another thing. He will learn that. This [waiting for his turn] will do a lot of good to him,” Kotak said in the press conference.

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'He is too young': Sitanshu Kotak opens up on chatter around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi