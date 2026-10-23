Haryana electricity department workers end protest, say govt agreed to all their four demands

Gurugram:

Haryana Electricity Department workers on Friday called off their strike following talks with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Power Minister Anil Vij. The Joint Action Committee said electricity supply would be restored immediately. The employees said the Chief Minister had assured them that private players would not be allowed to enter the state’s power sector and that parallel power distribution licences would be revoked. The next meeting is scheduled for November 3 to discuss pending issues.

In the meantime, Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij said the HREC (Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission) granted an opportunity to a private player, and the government did not invite any applications.

“From the day their decision was announced, our electricity department employees opposed it, and we also opposed it. Today, I spoke with the key union leaders, explaining that the government has the authority to revoke this under Section 108; we have issued a directive for immediate action to be taken to have it cancelled,” he said.

We stand with the employees' union: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said recently, when the HREC issued an order, our minister stated that we are opposed to it—the government is against it. “We stand with the employees' union,” he said.

He added “A cordial discussion took place today. Under Section 108, we have authorised the HERC to conduct a review. We held a meeting with the union office-bearers, and they have now stated that they are calling off the strike,” he said.

Anil Vij says the govt will hold talks with the union

Earlier in the day, Energy Minister Anil Vij said the government will hold talks with the union and hoped the stir would end in a few hours. The Haryana Bijli Karamchari and Engineers Joint Sangharsh Morcha has called for a three-day strike after the state's power sector regulator, HERC, on October 19 granted a licence to Eleven Power Pvt Ltd to supply electricity in the two districts along with the existing state-owned discoms.

Around 40,000 electricity department employees started strike on Thursday which saw a widespread impact across the state, including cities like Gurugram and Chandigarh, disrupting electricity supply, water services, industrial production and several essential activities.



Anil Vij earlier in the day said the government has invited the employees who are on strike for talks and hoped the stir would end "in a few hours". Appealing to the employees to return to duty, Vij said, "We are ready to hold discussions on all options. This includes taking action under Section 108 of the Electricity Act 2003."

Strike led to disruption in electricty supplies in several areas

It should be noted that the strike has led to disruption in supplies in several residential and industrial areas. At some places, people also staged road blockades to protest prolonged power outages.

Meanwhile, in many part of Gurugram, there has been no electricity for over 30 hours, making life extremely difficult for the residents. In key areas such as Ashok Vihar Phase-3, Daulatabad Flyover, Khandsa Road, Rajendra Park, and Farrukhnagar, hundreds of people took to the streets late at night.

The agitated residents blocked main roads and raised slogans against the government and the administration. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene but faced significant difficulty in bringing the situation under control and clearing the traffic blockades. Traffic congestion on the roads stretched for several kilometers, causing significant difficulties for working people returning home late at night, as well as for vehicles providing essential services.

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Haryana electricity strike may end soon as government plans to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act