CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 by next week? Know when and where to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 by next week. Last year, CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 was released on October 30, so candidates can expect their CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule by next Saturday. The students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in, once released.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027

The students can follow these steps to download CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027. To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027

CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Check CBSE 12th exam dates 2026 for conflict-hit West Asian countries

CBSE Class 12 exam has been commenced in conflict-hit West Asian countries. The CBSE 12th exams are scheduled to be held for candidates who were dissatisfied with their marks as per the special assessment scheme. The exam will be held in two shifts - 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

How to download CBSE 12th admit card 2026 at apps.cbseit.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download CBSE 12th hall ticket -

Visit the official website - apps.cbseit.in

Click on CBSE 12th hall ticket PDF link

Enter login credentials - application number/ previous roll number and year/ candidate name

CBSE 12th admit card PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027, please visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

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CBSE 12th exam dates 2026 announced for conflict-hit West Asian countries, check here