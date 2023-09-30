SSC result 2023 for MTS, Havaldar posts soon on ssc.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2023 soon

SSC result 2023, SSC MTS Result 2023 date: The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts. The candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The Multi Tasking Staff and Havaldar Exam 2023 was conducted from September 1 to 14 at different centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on September 17, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key from September 17 and 20.

After reviewing the objections, the commission will upload the final answer key and result. According to the reports, the SSC MTS 2023 result and final answer keys will be uploaded anytime. Along with the results, the commission will upload the cut-off scores on its official website.

ALSO READ | SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2023: Last day today to register for 7,447 vacancies, apply now

SSC MTS 2023 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the 'Result' tab

Click on the link that reads, 'SSC MTS result 2023'

A PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC MTS result 2023 for future reference

ALSO READ| SSC CGL 2023: Tier 1 marks, final answer key out at ssc.nic.in, check here

SSC MTS result 2023: What's next?

The candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be eligible to appear for the stage 2 exam for MTS and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

This recruitment drive is being done to fill 1198 vacancies for MTS posts and 360 vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.