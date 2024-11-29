Schools in these Tamil Nadu districts including Chennai will open from THIS date: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Due to intense rainfall, schools, and colleges have been closed, and holidays declared in some parts of Tamil Nadu. The weather forecast department has issued a red alert in Chennai and its adjoining areas for today. However, there is no official announcement on the closure of schools in the Chennai region. Parents and students have been advised to check with their concerned school authorities for details.

On November 28, schools, and colleges in nine Tamil Nadu districts were closed due to heavy rainfall. The affected districts include Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, and Trichy. However, there has been no official statement on school closures today. Students are advised to keep in touch with official authorities for latest updates.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Weather Update

Giving information about the Tamil Nadu, Chennai, weather update, the weather forecast department, IMD, said, ''Deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal (Cyclone Alert: Orange Message for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh Coasts) The Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 7 Kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 29th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 82.7°E, about 260 km northeast of Trincomalee, 310 km east of Nagappattinam, 360 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 400 km southeast of Chennai.''

''It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is expected to continue moving northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the afternoon of 30th November,'' said IMD in another post.

