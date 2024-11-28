Schools closed, holiday declared in THESE Tamil Nadu districts including Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Due to intense rainfall across various parts of Tamil Nadu, schools have closed. Educational institutions in Karaikal, Puducherry, and some areas of Chennai will also remain closed. As Cyclone Fengal brings heavy rains to many locations, the depression is anticipated to persist, resulting in further rainfall in the upcoming days. To prioritize student safety, authorities have mandated the shutdown of schools and colleges in various districts.

Schools closed in THESE districts

Reports indicate that schools are closed today in nine Tamil Nadu districts due to heavy rainfall. The affected districts include Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, and Trichy. However, there has been no official statement on school closures in Chennai, and it is anticipated that schools in the city will stay open.

On November 27, the district magistrate ordered to close schools and colleges located in Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts. A holiday has been declared only for schools in Chennai, Chengelpet, Ariyalur, and Kanchipuram.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

In a post on X, IMD said, ''The Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 28th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 9.1°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 110 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, 310 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 410 km southeast of Puducherry and 480 km south-southeast of Chennai.

''It is very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards skirting Sri Lanka coast during next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around morning of 30th November as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph'', it added.

''There is a possibility of marginal intensification of the deep depression into a Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal during the evening of 28th November to morning of 29th November 2024'', it said.

Yellow, and Orange alert in various parts

In another post, the weather forecast department said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal today, November 28. The weather forecast department has issued a yellow alert for Chennai and an orange alert for Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore.

