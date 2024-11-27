Schools in Ranchi to remain closed tomorrow | Know the reason here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Picture for representation purposes

The schools in Ranchi will be closed on November 28, the District Education Officer has instructed. According to the circular, the District Education Officer, Ranchi has directed that schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday, November 28 to avoid traffic congestion and crowding in the wake of CM-designate Hemant Soren's swearing-in ceremony.

Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the NDA, which managed only 24 seats. Top leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, are likely to attend the ceremony.

Hemant Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, in his first visit to the national capital after leading his ruling alliance to an unprecedented second straight term in the state and invited him for swearing-in ceremony. "Met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi today and invited him to attend the swearing-in ceremony of 'Abua sarkar' (our government) on 28th November," Soren said on X in Hindi.

Top leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Hemant Soren government on November 28, a senior leader of the grand old party said on Monday.

JMM contested 43 seats and won 34, the highest-ever tally of the party in its history. The Congress got 16 seats, RJD four and the CPI (ML) secured two seats in the INDIA bloc. As per the arrangement, RJD may get one ministerial berth.