School Holidays: When will winter vacation start in December? check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY School Holidays

As November 2024 concludes, December arrives swiftly, bringing with it colder temperatures. During this month, the school and collegegoers usually are excited to know when the vacation will start. In November, Schools and colleges were closed for several days due to around 3 to 4 official holidays. In Delhi-NCR, educational institutions were closed for more than a week because of air pollution. As a result, both students and their parents are keen to know about the holidays in December, including the number of official days off and the start date of winter vacations in schools.

How many days will schools remain closed in December?

As December approaches, winter is settling in, bringing a noticeable chill. During this time, ensuring the safety of children in schools becomes a top priority. Heaters may be utilized in classrooms, and the District Magistrate can declare holidays if temperatures drop significantly. Here’s an overview of the official holidays for the month. The major celebration of Christmas occurs in December, with a nationwide holiday on December 25th. Schools across the country will observe this holiday, and in many states, the break may last longer than one day. Additionally, all schools will be closed on Sundays: December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.

When will the winter holidays start?

As Christmas and New Year approach, temperatures across the country begin to drop significantly. Consequently, schools in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand may begin to start their winter vacations by the end of December. In contrast, schools in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh might commence their holidays from January 1.

Earlier, Delhi government released the schedule for summer and winter vacations for government and government-aided schools in the academic year 2024-25. According to a previous announcement, the winter break in Delhi schools will commence from January 1 to 15. However, the dates of the holiday can be changed in view of the weather conditions. Students and parents have been advised to stay in touch with the school authorities for future reference.