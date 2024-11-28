Schools and colleges closed in THESE states, check when classes will resume?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools, and colleges closed in THESE states

Schools and colleges closed: Schools and colleges across the country have been closed due to various reasons. Several states, including Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Jharkhand, have shut down educational institutions including, government, private, and non-government aided schools.

In Tamil Nadu, heavy rains caused by cyclone Fengal have led to the closure of schools and colleges. The government has released a notice announcing the shutdown. Here is a list of states where schools and colleges are closed:

Tamil Nadu schools closed in Nine Districts

Schools and colleges have been closed in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, due to heavy rains caused by cyclone Fengal. The The affected districts include Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram and Trichy.

On November 27, the District Magistrate ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. Holiday has been declared only in schools of Chennai, Chengalpet, Ariyalur and Kanchipuram. Read more

Schools closed in Puducherry too

Due to heavy rainfall predictions in Puducherry, schools, and colleges have been closed. The government announced the closure of all government, private, and government-aided schools, and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on November 27. Education Minister A. Namassivayam announced the decision, citing the expected adverse weather conditions. According to the information, the schools and colleges in Puducherry were closed today. However, there is no official confirmation of the reopening of the schools. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with the school authorities for the latest updates.

The weather forecast department has issued an orange alert for Puducherry, warning of heavy rainfall as a depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies into a deep depression.

Schools closed in Ranchi, reopen tomorrow

In the wake of the oath ceremony of CM-designate Hemant Soren, schools in Ranchi were closed today, November 28. This order was sent by the District Education Officer to the headmasters and principals of all schools.

Manipur schools to reopen from tomorrow

Schools and colleges in Imphal Valley and Jiribam were closed due to violence but are set to reopen from tomorrow, November 29. Read more