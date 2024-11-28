Manipur: Schools, colleges in Imphal Valley, Jiribam to reopen from THIS date, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Manipur: Schools, colleges in Imphal Valley, Jiribam to reopen from tomorrow, November 29.

After a hiatus of thirteen days, the Schools in Imphal Valley, and Jiribam are set to resume classes. The Manipur government has ordered all government, government-aided, private and central schools and colleges to reopen from tomorrow onwards, November 28. Educational institutions in these districts have remained closed since November 16 following the dead bodies of three women and three children in Jiribam were recovered from the Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam respectively.

What was said in the official order?

The Director of Education has released two separate orders, wherein the dates of normal classes have been mentioned. The official notice reads, ''Normal classes will resume for all schools of the state, government, government aided, private and central schools from November 29." The government educational institutions or government-aided colleges under the Higher and Technical Education Department, including state universities, will resume classes with effect from Friday, November 29, a separate order said.

Why curfew was imposed Impal Valley?

Violence escalated in Manipur after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11. Bodies of those six were later found.

Prohibitory orders have been in place till Thursday in the Imphal Valley districts and Jiribam, another official said. "It is not clear as of now whether curfew will be relaxed from Friday or will continue. No fresh order has been issued so far," he said. More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

