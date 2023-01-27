Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV From 'technology fasting' to time management: PM Modi's mantra for students to tackle exam stress

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conducted the sixth edition of his popular session 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. During the session, PM Modi gave answers to several questions ranging from stress, pressure, cheating, time management and etc. He also suggested some efficacious tips to the students, parents and teachers through Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Here are some of his top Mantras for the students to tackle exam stress.

Exam results are not the end of life

Modi said it is natural for family members to have expectations but it is wrong if they are linked to consciousness about social class or status. "Exam results are not the end of life," he told the students. Students should concentrate on their studies like a batter focuses on the ball thrown to him, ignoring the shouts for fours and sixes from the crowd, he added.

Don't be a slave to gadgets

He cautioned students against the excessive use of gadgets and asked them to believe in their smartness and not in their mobile phones. "Don't be distracted by technology. Keep a separate time when you will use mobile phones for interaction on social media platforms," he said. "Don't consider your gadget to be smarter than you" is the advise Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for students to avoid addiction to online games and social media which result in distraction.

Cheating will not help in the long run

The prime minister also spoke strongly against the use of unfair practices in exams and advised students against boasting about how well their exams went to avoid stress. "Cheating may help someone in an exam or two but not in life in the long run. Never take the shortcut. The hard work of students will always help them advance in life. Students should at times analyse the pressure applied on them to see if they are underestimating their strengths," he said.

Don't lie to your parents

"One of the reasons for stress is boasting about how well we did in our exam. Parents start believing in what the children say and start telling this to people around them. Avoid giving a wrong impression about your performance in exams," the PM said.

Time Management

PM Modi while answering a question said that we have to learn Time Management skills from our mothers. He said that a mother manages her time very well amid a lot of household work. He also suggested the students not spend much time on their favorite subjects.

Students should expand their horizons

Underlining the need for students to expand their horizons, Modi advised parents to give their children some money after class 10 and 12 exams to travel to a few places and ask them to write about it. "Students should be encouraged to go and meet people from different strata of society. Students should not be bound by many restrictions. We should allow them to expand their horizons," he said.

Teachers should welcome their students

The prime minister advised teachers to welcome students who ask questions. "When a student asks questions, that means he or she is inquisitive. This is a good sign," he said.

Technology fasting

"Technology fasting" at regular intervals and a demarcated area as a "technology-free zone" in every household will lead to the enhanced joy of life and help children come out of the clutches of slavery of gadgets, the prime minister suggested. Giving his own example that he is rarely seen with a mobile phone, Modi stressed that one should not avoid technology but restrict oneself to the things of utility as per one's need.

