Pariksha Pe Charcha: Over 38.80 lakh registrations, 20 Lakh questions received | What is special about PPC?

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Union Education Minister in a Press Conference on Tuesday informed that the registration for the PPC 2023 has set a new record. While addressing the Press Conference ahead of PM Modi's special programme Dharmendra Pradhan said that this is a unique and popular initiative by PM Modi that is helping a number of students beat exam stress and anxiety. He said that Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is a mass movement and a quantum jump has been recorded in the registration for the PPC 2023.

The Union Minister said that around 2,400 students will be benefited because of PM Modi's advice. He said, 'About 2,400 students shall benefit from the live words of wisdom of the Prime Minister in the Talkatora Stadium. At the same time, crores of students will watch the programee live from their respective schools.'

New record in the PPC 2023 registrations

The Education Minister further informed that a new record has been made in the PPC 2023 registration this year. He said that around 38.80 lakh registrations have taken place which is more than two times the registrations last year. Further, he informed that the out of the total registrations, 16 lakhs are from the state boards. This year registrations have been done from 155 countries for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023.

20 Lakh questions have been received

Addressing further, he said that more than 20 lakh questions have been received and NCERT has shortlisted them. The questions are ranging from stress management, prevention of unfair means, health and fitness, family pressure and more.

Special Guests for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

He informed that 80 winners of the Kala Utsav Competition and 102 students and teachers from across the country will be the special guest for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The winners of Kala Utsav and students and teachers from across the country will also the Republic Day and Beating Retreat. The participant students will also be taken to places like Prime Minister's Museum, Rajghat, Kartavya Path, etc.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Date

This year the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be held on January 27 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. This will be the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.'

