Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Dharmendra Pradhan to hold press conference today ahead of PM Modi's programme

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Ahead of PM Modi's special programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023' on January 27, 2023, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will hold a Press Conference today. As per the Ministry of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan will hold a press conference from 2:30 PM onwards at National Media Centre.

Dharmendra Pradhan to hold a Press Conference

The tweet of the Ministry of Education reads, 'Today, Hon’ble Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp will hold a press conference on #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 from 2:30 PM onwards. Stay tuned!'

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be conducted on January 27 this year. PM Modi will interact with exam warriors (students), parents and teachers throughout this session. Earlier, PM Modi invited the students, teachers and parents for the PPC 2023.

ALSO READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Check here last date of registration | Know how to register

ALSO READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi's special initiative to connect with Exam Warriors to be held soon